Dana White Says The Ultimate Fighter Is Still Key To Getting Talent

The Ultimate Fighter will be back according to UFC president, Dana White.

TUF has been around since 2005 when it created a lot of hype for the Las Vegas-based promotion. Yet, as of late, the numbers have fallen, and the promotion has not signed as many fighters from TUF.

Yet, even with the Contender Series, White still believes The Ultimate Fighter is still a key to building talent for the UFC.

“We’re gonna switch some things around, do some things different but I truly believe that The Ultimate Fighter is so key in building young talent,” White said at the post-event media scrum(via BJPenn.com). “This show (Dana White’s Contender Series) is fun and guys come in, but what they have to go through with cameras in their face 24/7, being away from home, being away from their families and all the bullsh*t, hardcore training everyday with these dream camps that are f*cking built, cutting weight, staying on weight. You’ll never go through anything harder than The Ultimate Fighter.

“So if you can make it through The Ultimate Fighter and you actually win it, if you go back throughout history and you look at The Ultimate Fighter and the fighters that have come off there, it is the greatest training ground ever for up-and-coming fighters. It can’t go away ever.”

When it will return is to be seen, but it will be taped at the new UFC Apex gym.