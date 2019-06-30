Dana White Says ‘There Will Never Be Another Conor McGregor’

Conor McGregor is easily the biggest star to ever compete in the UFC. He crossed over into a megastar in the pop culture world and even talked himself into a boxing fight against one of the greatest of all-time in Floyd Mayweather.

The Irishman was the first ever champ-champ in the UFC and has the biggest pay-per-views ever in the UFC. There is no question when Conor McGregor fights, it is big business for the Las Vegas-based promotion. And, with his future in fighting unknown the question of will the UFC find a new Conor. Well, according to Dana White, he says there is only one Conor McGregor and there will never be another.

“There’s only one Conor McGregor,” White said to Hashtag Sports (transcript via MMA Fighting). “People will always ask me ‘do you think you’ll ever find another Conor McGregor, are you trying to find another Conor McGregor?’

“There will never be another Conor McGregor, but there will be somebody else who’s different in their own way and will become a star in their own way.”

Now, there are many other fighters trying to do what McGregor did, but White knows no one will gain the popularity the Irishman can.

“When you see a guy who’s as successful as he is and he’s fun,” White said. “I mean you see the guy’s fun and everything else, and you start thinking ‘well maybe if I act like this, I’ll have what he has’.”