Dana White Says Tony Ferguson Shouldn’t Fight Until Personal Issues Are Resolved

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White believes Tony Ferguson should hold off on competing until he can resolve his personal issues.

Ferguson is regarded as one of the best lightweights in the world. Some believe that “El Cucuy” is the one to dethrone Khabib Nurmagomedov. Fight fans most likely won’t be able to find out if that holds true until Ferguson can clear some hurdles in his life. Ferguson’s wife filed a restraining order against her husband, but it wasn’t due to violence. Police had to be called to the Ferguson family home several times due to “El Cucuy’s” odd behavior.

Dana White Talks Tony Ferguson Return

White spoke to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole on a number of topics. One of them was on Ferguson’s situation. Here’s what White had to say (via MMAFighting.com):

“Tony had hit me up after the Max Holloway fight went to [Dustin] Poirier and was saying, ‘What’s next for me?’ I said, ‘Well, we can get you a fight with Al Iaquinta.’ Reached out to Al, Al was interested in the fight. But the reality is that right now Tony has a lot of personal problems that he needs to deal with. I don’t think that putting him in a fight right now would be in his best interest. He needs to handle his personal stuff first.”

Ferguson was initially offered an interim lightweight title bout against Max Holloway, but he turned it down. Many believed this was due to the fact that Ferguson was already an interim title holder and was stripped of the gold due to injury.

Do you think Tony Ferguson will be back inside the Octagon anytime soon?