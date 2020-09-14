Dana White Says Tony Ferguson Will Get New Opponent After Dustin Poirier Fight Fizzles

Dana White is still looking to have Tony Ferguson compete at UFC 254.

Originally, the plan was for Ferguson to fight Dustin Poirier, yet recently, Poirier revealed he could not come to an agreement on a contract so the fight was off. It was disappointing news for fight fans but Dana White has revealed they are looking for a new opponent for Ferguson.

“No, we’re not even trying to salvage it,” White said at the UFC Vegas 10 post-fight press conference when asked about Poirier vs. Ferguson (h/t MMAFighting). We’re getting another fight. Yep [another fight for Tony Ferguson], it’ll happen.”

Who the UFC is looking to replace Poirier is uncertain at this time. It is likely they will not be short of any possible options as many lightweights will jump at the chance to fight Tony Ferguson. A win or “El Cucuy” would put anyone into the title picture while for Ferguson a win should earn him a title shot.

With UFC 254 just a month away, time is running out on finding an opponent for Tony Ferguson. So, the UFC and Dana White will have to hurry if they want El Cucuy on the card which is looking like a stacked event.