Dana White Says Tyron Woodley Likely To Headline UFC Event On May 23

It looks like former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will be in the main event of a May 23 card.

After being forced to postpone several events amid the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC is going full steam ahead in May. Events are scheduled for the 9th, 13th, 16th, and now the 23rd. The events mentioned past May 9 will be Fight Night cards. The May 9 card is UFC 249.

Tyron Woodley Possibly Headlining UFC Event On May 23

UFC president Dana White spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and discussed future plans. The UFC boss revealed that Woodley could be in action later this month as a headliner (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“We’re working on a fight with (Woodley) right now,” White said. “After these three dates, we’re coming right back. We’re going to do four fights in 14 days. After May 9, the UFC schedule is back on. We’re back on and running. We’re looking at a fight for Woodley. Woodley will probably be the fourth fight. He’ll be the main event.”

Woodley was last seen in action back in March 2019. He lost to Kamaru Usman via unanimous decision, dropping the UFC welterweight title in the process. “The Chosen One” was set to meet Robbie Lawler in a rematch later that year but he had to pull out due to an injury.

A pivotal 170-pound clash between Woodley and Leon Edwards was then expected to headline UFC London. The COVID-19 crisis ruined those plans. The travel situation forced Edwards off the card and the event was ultimately postponed.

Having not fought in over a year, Woodley has found himself without a win since Sept. 2018. Many wonder if the loss to Usman marked the beginning of the end for Woodley at an elite level, or if the 38-year-old has a fire lit under him.