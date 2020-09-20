Dana White Says Tyron Woodley Should Consider Retirement

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was soundly defeated by Colby Covington in the main event of UFC Las Vegas 11. Following the fight, UFC President Dana White noted that it might be time for Woodley to consider retirement.

“I think that he should start thinking about hanging it up,” White said at the post-fight press conference. “He’s had a great career, he’s had a great run. He’s made money.”

White continued to talk about Woodley later on during the press conference. He would continue to say that Woodley has had consistency problems throughout his career.

“I don’t want to have the whole let’s s**t on Woodley press conference, but Woodley’s had this throughout his career,” White continued. “He’ll come out and knock a guy out explosively and whatever and then have a fight where they lay on the fence for 5 rounds.”

“Listen, we all get older, it happens to the best of us but Woodley’s had a good career. He’s been a champion, he’s been around here for a while, had a good run in Strikeforce too.”

The loss to Covington was the 3rd in a row for Woodley. He dropped fights to Gilbert Burns and Kamara Usman his last two fights. Prior to his recent losses, Woodley had successfully defended the welterweight title 4 consecutive times after winning the belt from Robbie Lawler at UFC 201.