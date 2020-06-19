Dana White Says UFC Already Planning In Case Of Second COVID-19 Shutdown

UFC president Dana White says plans are already in motion to prepare for a second shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The world of sports was rocked by the COVID-19 crisis and the UFC was no exception. The promotion had to postpone numerous events due to lockdowns and extra CDC precautions. Eventually, the promotion was able to return on May 9 after being out of commission all of April. Still, White isn’t about to rest on his laurels.

Dana White Preparing For Second Shutdown Due To COVID-19

Knowing how to handle business in the midst of a pandemic, the UFC is aware that nothing is guaranteed. That’s why White told reporters during a media scrum that there are already plans in place in case another shutdown occurs (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I told you guys going into this thing I’m always thinking about what’s next,” White told reporters, including MMA Junkie. “And one of the frustrating parts about this whole thing is, I keep telling this story, I was telling it again this morning: Four months ago, I could have told you everything about this business, where’s it’s going, where it’s going to happen. I don’t know now. So all I do is sit around and strategize and try to plan. And I’m planning for a second shutdown, that it will happen again.”

White says it’s too early to get into specifics but he doesn’t want fighters being inactive and his staff being out of work. White has taken pride in the fact that there have been no layoffs in the UFC due to the coronavirus pandemic. He hoping to keep it that way even if another shutdown occurs.

Since getting clearance from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the UFC has been holding events in its APEX facility in Las Vegas. Another event is set to take place inside the venue this Saturday night (June 20). Headlining the event will be a heavyweight battle between Curtis Blaydes and former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov.