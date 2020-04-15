Dana White Says UFC Apex Will Host Events ‘Starting Next Month’

The UFC appears to have its location set for the foreseeable future and it’s not Fight Island.

The Las Vegas-based promotion recently announced they will be returning on May 9 with a star-studded card. The UFC didn’t announce the location of the event but some wondered if it would be Fight Island.

Yet, in an e-mail sent to Variety, White says the UFC Apex will start producing all the live events starting next month.

“We built the Apex facility next door just in time to save the day from this pandemic,” White said to Variety. “Live fights will be produced out of there starting next month and for the foreseeable future.”

Currently, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has banned all combat sports events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether or not they will allow and sanction a UFC event at the Apex in May is unknown at this time.

The UFC Apex, of course, hosts the Contender Series every summer but does feature a smaller Octagon. How the smaller Octagon would factor into these fights is to be seen. But, the good news for fight fans is the fact that promotion has a location locked to produce UFC events for the foreseeable future starting in May.