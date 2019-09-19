Dana White Says UFC Is Looking To Book Miocic vs. Cormier 3

It looks like Daniel Cormier will indeed get a third bout with Stipe Miocic.

Miocic and Cormier are 1-1 against each other. Both bouts were for the UFC heavyweight crown. In their first encounter back in July 2018, Cormier knocked Miocic out in the first round to become a UFC “champ-champ.” Last month at UFC 241, Miocic got his revenge by finishing Cormier in the fourth round via TKO to reclaim the heavyweight title.

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3 In UFC’s Plans

UFC president Dana White spoke to Barstool Sports earlier today (Sept. 19). He confirmed that the plan is to book Miocic vs. Cormier 3 once the heavyweight champion is fully healed (via MMAFighting.com).

“Stipe is recovering from that fight. He’s got some bumps and bangs from that fight. We’re waiting for him to heal and then yeah, we’re going to do the trilogy,” White told Barstool Sports.

Cormier’s defeat at the hands of Miocic was his first pro MMA loss as a heavyweight. It’s also officially the first time he’s been stopped in his career. While Cormier was knocked out by Jon Jones back in July 2017, that result was changed to a No Contest.

As for Miocic, he’s a two-time heavyweight champion and is looking to start a new streak as the title holder. He broke the record for most successful heavyweight title defenses in UFC history when he defeated Francis Ngannou back in Jan. 2018.