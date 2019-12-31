Dana White Says UFC Is Working On Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Israel Adesanya’s first middleweight title defense may very well be against Yoel Romero.

After Adesanya knocked out Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 243, Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa was expected to be next. Yet, Costa got hurt and immediately the champion turned his attention to Romero.

For Dana White, he is interested in making that fight.

“We’re looking at Yoel Romero,” White said ESPN’s Brett Okamoto (via BJPenn.com). “[Adesanya] wants that fight. He wants to fight Yoel Romero. Nobody wants to fight Yoel Romero. Nobody’s screaming, ‘I want to fight Yoel Romero.’ He is.

Yoel Romero is on a two-fight losing streak but is one of the scariest fights at middleweight. The Cuban has a plethora of skills in his wrestling and power which makes it an interesting fight against Adesanya.

With the UFC making Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier at UFC 248, it ruled out both men at a shot at Adesanya leaving Romero as the only clear contender.

When the UFC will announce the fight is to be seen. But, White said they have a timeframe in mind but won’t announce the scrap yet.

“Yeah, but we’re not announcing it yet,” White said.