Dana White Says UFC Waiting On Tyron Woodley For Colby Covington Fight

UFC president Dana White says that Colby Covington is ready to fight Tyron Woodley and now the ball is in “The Chosen One’s” court.

Covington has posted a bout agreement and claimed Woodley has declined the fight. Woodley responded by saying he won’t fight “Chaos” on Aug. 22 because Covington supposedly turned down several fights and wants to settle on that date for convenience. Woodley is more interested in fighting in September or October.

Dana White Says UFC Is Waiting On Tyron Woodley

Speaking to reporters ahead of the UFC’s next event set for July 18, White confirmed that the UFC is indeed looking to put together Woodley vs. Covington (h/t BJPenn.com).

Dana White on @ColbyCovMMA vs @TWooodley : Colby signed the deal and is ready to go, just waiting on Tyron Woodley #UFCFightIsland2 pic.twitter.com/KInGmWfXmx — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) July 17, 2020

“Woodley has been talking about fighting Colby Covington since Colby fought [Kamaru] Usman,” White said (via Helen Yee). “So, it is true that Colby signed the deal and he’s ready to go. So, just waiting on Woodley.”

Woodley last saw action back in late May. He was attempting to rebound from his one-sided UFC welterweight title loss to Kamaru Usman. Instead, Woodley ended up being on the wrong end of another one-sided affair. This time, he dropped a unanimous decision to Gilbert Burns, who is likely next in line for a crack at the 170-pound gold.

As for Covington, he too fell to Usman. Back in Dec. 2019, Covington challenged “The Nigerian Nightmare” for the welterweight championship. Covington lost the bout via TKO in the fifth round.

The bad blood between Woodley and Covington hasn’t wavered. Just because Covington left American Top Team, doesn’t mean he has stopped hurling verbal jabs at Woodley. The whole beef started when Woodley began splitting his time with Roufusport. Woodley had been a mainstay at ATT and Covington took offense to this.