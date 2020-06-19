Dana White Says UFC Women’s Featherweight Division Likely Shuts Down If Amanda Nunes Retires

UFC president Dana White doubts the women’s featherweight division will last if Amanda Nunes retires.

UFC “champ-champ” Amanda Nunes has been on a tear. At the age of 32, her legacy is already set. “The Lioness” has decimated the likes of Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Holly Holm. She is the first female UFC “champ-champ” and she has successfully defended both her bantamweight and featherweight titles. Nunes has admitted that she’s contemplating retirement.

UFC Women’s Featherweight Division May Close If Amanda Nunes Retires

Speaking to reporters during a media scrum, White revealed that the future of the UFC women’s featherweight division looks bleak if Nunes retires. When asked if the division could possibly move on without Nunes, White responded, “probably not.” Here’s what else the UFC boss had to say (h/t MMAFighting).

“I literally just told the guys the other day to build that division,” White said. “Start signing girls, let’s start building that division, and now my girl’s talking about retirement, so apparently we gotta get on the same page and figure this out.”

“[Nunes] can do whatever she wants to do,” White said. “She’s the queen. She can do whatever she wants. She’s having a baby, she’s got all these great things going on in her life right now personally and professionally she’s done anything that I’ve ever asked her to do. To go from Ronda Rousey to her, it’s actually been a joy working with the women in that division. I haven’t always seen eye-to-eye with Holly Holm’s people, but Holly Holm is one of the nicest human beings on planet earth. Dealing with that division has been awesome.”

Nunes is coming off a successful defense of her 145-pound gold against Felicia Spencer. “The Lioness” earned a one-sided unanimous decision win. While Irene Aldana would likely emerge as the next bantamweight contender if she beats Holly Holm, and Megan Anderson waits in the wings at featherweight, many feel Nunes doesn’t have anything left to prove.

Dana White has admitted that the thought of Nunes retiring isn’t ideal. The UFC boss feels there’s no point in continuing the division when he’s been building it around Nunes after her knockout win over Cyborg. Whether or not he’ll change his tune if Nunes goes through with retirement remains to be seen.