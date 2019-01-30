Dana White Says There Are Some Media Members He Wants to Fight

UFC President Dana White admits that there are some members of the media that he'd like to throw down with.

It’s no secret that UFC President Dana White has had his fair share of issues with members of the media over the years. But the UFC boss has become so fed up with some of them that he actually wants to throw down with them. Speaking to ESPN MMA recently, White was asked about an interesting situation that just happened.

NFL star and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Car asked the UFC and White on Twitter if they could set up a fight between himself and a pair of ESPN commentators. Those being Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman. The whole thing blew over and nothing ever became of it, but White was asked about it nonetheless. White laughed the whole thing off, but said he can get where the NFL star is coming from.

White said there are some members of the media that he himself would like to fight with (via MMA Mania):

“Hey, there’s some media guys out there I wanna fight too,” White said. “You wouldn’t do it, but I get where he’s coming from. It’s tough. I’ve been in the business for a long time now, it’s tough for these guys to sit back and hear these guys criticize them and rip them apart every day.”

Which media members do you think White wants to fight against?