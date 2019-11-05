Dana White Says Yoel Romero Must Win Before Facing Israel Adesanya

UFC president Dana White won’t book Yoel Romero in a title bout with Israel Adesanya unless he wins his next bout.

Romero and Adesanya have expressed interest in fighting one another. Paulo Costa has a win over Romero and was the number one contender, but he has undergone surgery and will not be ready in time for Adesanya’s next title defense. Adesanya accepted Romero’s challenge and “The Soldier of God” had a fiery response on Instagram.

“Hey Israel? Why you say, ‘I see you soon, boi?’ No, no, no. You don’t need to say something like this. Give me the f*cking date. Give me the f*cking date. Tell Dana White the f*cking date. Alright? That’s it.”

Dana White Says Yoel Romero Needs A Win First

Romero is on a two-fight skid and UFC president Dana White told Adam’s Apple that “The Solider of God” will need to win his next fight to receive a title opportunity (via MMAFighting.com).

“[Adesanya] wants to fight Yoel Romero,” White said. “He wants Romero. So we’re talking about giving Romero a fight coming up soon here and then (Adesanya) will fight the winner of that fight.”

Costa has claimed that he’ll be ready to return by April, but White claims the doctors are telling him a different story.

“Costa tore his bicep so he had to have surgery,” White said. “He’s claiming that he will be back sooner than he will be. That’s not what the doctor is telling me, so that’s not true.”