Dana White Shares High Praise For Valentina Shevchenko After UFC 247

UFC president Dana White was very impressed by Valentina Shevchenko’s performance at UFC 247.

In the co-main event, Shevchenko defended her flyweight title for the third time as she TKO’d Katlyn Chookagian. She became the first person to finish Chookagian and did so in a dominant fashion.

Following the win, many were wondering what would be next for Shevchenko as the Amanda Nunes trilogy is a possibility. For White, he isn’t sure what will be next for her but knows she isn’t someone to be messed with.

“Absolutely,” White said at the post-fight press conference (via BJPENN.com). “She’s so awesome. She’s such a professional and such a good human being on top of it but at the end of the day man, she’s a gangster. That woman is an absolute gangster. When you got a gun tattooed on your hip, you are somebody not to be f*cked with. She’s so impressive and she looked so good tonight and I look forward to seeing her next fight.”

Valentina Shevchenko is now an impressive 5-0 at flyweight with three finishes and has not lost since a split-decision to Nunes at UFC 215 in a fight many thought Shevchenko won.

Who her next title defense will be is unknown but the champ mentioned Joanne Calderwood, Roxanne Modafferi, and Jennifer Maia as possible options.