Dana White Shoots Down Joe Rogan’s Claim That McGregor vs. Cowboy Is ‘Done Deal’

UFC commentator Joe Rogan held a special “Fight Companion” episode of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience” last night (Sun. February 17, 2019). Rogan, along with ex-UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, jiu-jitsu legend Eddie Bravo, and actor Bryan Callen, watched the main card of UFC Phoenix.

During the podcast, Rogan said that, as far as he knows, Conor McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is a “done deal”. Schaub, a good friend of Cerrone, noted that he heard “Cowboy” has already signed the bout agreement. UFC President Dana White was asked about this by TMZ.

White responded by saying “Not true. Not even close.” However, White has shown interest in making that fight happen, and said Cerrone is the “frontrunner” to fight McGregor next. Any fight between the two would likely happen this summer. McGregor hasn’t fought since October when he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“The Eagle” submitted the Irishman in the fourth round to retain his title for the first time. However, he’s serving a six-month suspension for his involvement in the post-fight brawl between both teams. After Cerrone’s victory over Alexander Hernandez at UFC on ESPN+ 1 in January, talk of a fight between “Cowboy” and McGregor really heated up. Fight fans might just get what they want in the coming months.

Do you think McGregor vs. Cerrone is going to happen next?