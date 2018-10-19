Dana White Shoots Down Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Floyd Mayweather Talk

UFC president Dana White says there's no reason to pay attention to the chatter about a potential Khabib Nurmagomedov and Floyd Mayweather fight

Nothing to see here.

That’s the word from UFC president Dana White regarding a newly rumored boxing match between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Over the past couple of weeks since Nurmagomedov dispatched Conor McGregor by fourth round submission, there’s been a lot of chatter about the undefeated Russian challenging Mayweather in a boxing match.

Mayweather handed McGregor a 10th round TKO in their match last August

No one likes seeing their name in the headlines more than Mayweather so he promptly responded and then later added that he’d be interested in facing Nurmagomedov and McGregor again as well.

The back and forth has continued between the fighters but UFC president Dana White is quick to shoot down the rumors by adding that no one has bothered to reach out to him about the fight and because Nurmagomedov is under contract to the UFC, he’d be the first person involved.

“Don’t pay attention to it,” White told ESPN on Friday. “First of all, the Mayweather team has not approached us at all. Khabib is under contract with the UFC. Floyd is very good about getting his name out there when he wants to.”

As much as White protests to the idea that Nurmagomedov would ever move to boxing for a fight against Mayweather, he echoed a similar line when rumors first started swirling about McGregor crossing over and doing the same thing.

Still this matchup seems like a massive long shot not only because of the circus that surrounded Mayweather vs. McGregor but Nurmagomedov isn’t known for his boxing skills and he would be a monumental underdog if he actually stepped into the ring for that fight.

Then again money talks and the UFC made a lot of money promoting McGregor’s fight against Mayweather so there’s no telling when rumors become reality in this sport.

Are you interested in seeing Khabib Nurmagomedov fight Floyd Mayweather? Sound off in the comments and let us know!