Dana White Shuts Down Talks Of Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has poured cold water on the idea of a Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone bout.

Cerrone is coming off a first-round submission victory over Mike Perry at UFC Denver. “Cowboy” was fighting in front of his hometown in Denver, Colorado. After the fight, Cerrone told reporters that UFC officials had an idea of who his next opponent would be. “Cowboy” later took to Instagram to tease a bout with the “Notorious” one.

Dana White Puts A Halt To The Rumors

TMZ recently caught up with White to ask if Cerrone’s tease is leading anywhere. White shot it down (via BJPenn.com):

“We are not even thinking about it. Its not even worth talking about because we don’t know how long the suspensions are going to be, how much the fines are going to be. We don’t even know the penalties yet, so we can’t think about him fighting until we know what penalties are. That’s not true. That is absolutely not true. Obviously that is the fight that Cowboy Cerrone wants, but that’s not true. We haven’t even thought about an opponent for either one of those guys yet.”

As White mentioned, McGregor must deal with the Nevada State Athletic Commission first before any fight can be considered. The former two-division champion had a role in the UFC 229 post-main event brawl. He will face a punishment in a hearing next month as will Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Do you think the UFC will eventually consider booking Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone?