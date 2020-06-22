Dana White Shuts Down Idea Of Henry Cejudo Receiving UFC Featherweight Title Shot

UFC president Dana White is not onboard with giving Henry Cejudo a UFC featherweight title opportunity.

Cejudo was last seen inside the Octagon back on May 9. “Triple C” went one-on-one with Dominick Cruz in a bantamweight title defense. Cejudo scored the second-round TKO victory. It was his first successful bantamweight title defense but Cejudo announced his retirement after the fight. Since then, “Triple C” has admitted that a featherweight title shot against the winner of Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway II could lure him out of retirement.

Dana White Not Interested In Idea Of Henry Cejudo Fighting For Featherweight Gold

When the topic of a potential short retirement for Cejudo was brought up during the UFC on ESPN 11 post-fight press conference, White didn’t seem convinced that “Triple C” is seriously considering a return (via MMAFighting).

“He’s retired,” Dana White said. “I just did another interview where people are asking me about other retired guys. These guys are retired. I’m not even thinking about any of those guys. They’re retired. There are so many kids right now that are here, that want to fight. Those are the people that I’m focused on.”

It’s no secret that Cejudo had been chasing history and some extra green. Cejudo was a UFC “champ-champ,” holding UFC gold in the flyweight and bantamweight divisions. He’s also been calling for a boxing showdown with 21-year-old phenom Ryan Garcia. It’s a bout that Cejudo thinks could be lucrative but during the COVID-19 crisis, Garcia has expressed gripes with pay.

With the bantamweight title vacant, the UFC has put a matchup together to determine a new 135-pound champion. Petr Yan and Jose Aldo will collide on July 11 on the main card of UFC 251. This will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Aljamain Sterling waits in the wings and is likely to fight the winner.