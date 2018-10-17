Dana White Shuts Down Report Of $15 Million Offer For Khabib-McGregor Rematch

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White shuts down a report claiming Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down a $15 million offer to rematch Conor McGregor.

A report recently surfaced claiming that Nurmagomedov’s uncle said “The Eagle” was offered $15 million dollars to rematch McGregor, but turned it down. He then reportedly said Nurmagomedov would rather fight Tony Ferguson and then retire. All of this is hogwash according to White.

Dana White Pours Cold Water On Report

White caught wind of the report. The title of this particular article stated the offer as a fact and not a report. It stuck out like a sore thumb and White laid the hammer down on Twitter:

This story is Number 1 BULLSHIT. pic.twitter.com/BuWnU6tTy7 — Dana White (@danawhite) October 17, 2018

Nurmagomedov has had some issues with the UFC that really boiled over after the UFC 223 bus incident. While Nurmagomedov felt he was used as a pawn during the McGregor-Eddie Alvarez negotiations, he began questioning the “Notorious” one’s treatment. He’s even gone as far as to say that the UFC helped orchestrate the bus incident and has threatened to leave the promotion if his teammate is released for the post-UFC 229 brawl.

50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather have already attempted to capitalize on “The Eagle’s” momentum. 50 Cent said he’d give Nurmagomedov $2 million to make the jump from the UFC to Bellator. Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz called the offer “garbage.” Mayweather responded to a fun challenge video from Nurmagomedov and hinted at wanting to do a boxing match in Las Vegas.

