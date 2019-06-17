Dana White Signs New 10-Year UFC Deal

If you cannot imagine the UFC without Dana White, it looks like you won’t need to for the next 10 years, as the UFC president has decided to re-up for another 10 years as the face of the promotion.

Dana White may be locked in as the UFC president for another decade, as he announced in an appearance on LVSportsBiz’s Guerilla Cross, but he also has expressed an interest in other sports. It was revealed that the UFC ownership are in serious talks to acquire Premier Boxing Champions, which would likely rebrand as the Zuffa Boxing brand that Dana White has envisioned. But boxing isn’t the only other sport Dana White has his eye on. He is also interested in a piece of ownership of an NFL team along with some familiar faces (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“TMZ just got Lorenzo [Fertitta] the other day in New York, and Lorenzo confirmed that they are looking at NFL teams,” White said. He added, “I heard the Panthers, that the Broncos were available, that the Chargers might be up for sale. We’ll have to see how this plays out but yeah, if they buy a team, I’m in. I will partner up with them.

“I would love to be back in business with them and do something,” White said. “Obviously, I’m very busy and very focused over here. Financially, I’d jump in with those guys. I just signed a new 10-year deal with the UFC, so in ten years, I can do something with them every day.”

Dana White also revealed in the interview that he and the Fertitta brothers attempted to have ownership of an unspecified NBA team recently prior to being outbid.

Are you happy to hear that Dana White will remain UFC president for at least another 10 years?