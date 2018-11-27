Dana White Slams ‘F*cking Cokehead’ Oscar De La Hoya For Liddell-Ortiz 3

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White isn’t thrilled with Oscar De La Hoya.

This past Saturday night (Nov. 24), Golden Boy Promotions made its mixed martial arts debut. The event took place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. In the headliner, Tito Ortiz did battle with Chuck Liddell for a third time. Ortiz ended up earning a first-round knockout victory.

Dana White Doesn’t Mince Words On Oscar De La Hoya

During a recent edition of the UFC Unfiltered podcast, White ripped De La Hoya for saying he had no place telling fighters when to retire (via MMANYTT.com):

“Listen, I love Chuck Liddell and I don’t ever want to badmouth Chuck Liddell. People do think I’m badmouthing Chuck Liddell , but the reality is, first of all, lets says this first, I heard last week that the cokehead, ‘Oscar Del La Weirdo’ is talking s***, that I don’t have any place to tell guys when to retire. First of all, it’s called friendship you f***ing cokehead. I’ve been friends with Chuck Liddell for 20 years and the reality is that Chuck Liddell retired when he should’ve retired, eight or nine years ago whenever it was. Chuck Liddell is 50-years-old and has no business fighting anymore and that fact that the State of California even let that fight happen is disgusting, it’s disgusting. Chuck Liddell is a huge superstar and has a great legacy in this sport. So of course, as friend, anyone that claims to be a friend of Chuck Liddell and was anywhere near this fight is full of s***. They aren’t a friend of Chuck Liddell. To let him go in and fight this fight. It’s terrible.”

Liddell hadn’t fought since June 2010 and when he did, he was knocked out cold in the first round by Rich Franklin. Despite his fourth KO loss in a row and the fact that he’s a 48-year-old, “The Iceman” still won’t commit to retirement.

