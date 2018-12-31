Dana White Not Sold On Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White isn’t exactly clamoring to see Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg II.

Nunes and Cyborg engaged in a champion vs. champion bout with the women’s featherweight gold on the line. Cyborg walked in as the 145-pound queen, but in the end she found herself without any gold. Nunes finished Cyborg in just 51 seconds to become the first female two-division champion in UFC history.

Dana White Seemingly Shuts Down Nunes vs. Cyborg 2

During the UFC 232 post-fight press conference, White expressed his belief that Nunes’ dominance over Cyborg probably doesn’t warrant a rematch (via MMAFighting.com):

“I don’t think you do. I mean, it was a pretty convincing win. … I gotta get back in the lab and figure it out [what’s next for Cyborg], but we’ll come up with something for her.”

Nunes later told reporters that she is unsure what the future holds and would like to enjoy the fruits of her labor first:

“I don’t know. Let’s see. I want to go home and then sit down with my coaches. This moment is huge in my life, you know? I have to process it. I can’t think about anything else right now, honestly. [We’ll] see what is going to happen next.”

Do you agree that an immediate rematch between Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg is unnecessary?