Dana White Sounds Off On ‘Ridiculous’ Call To Ban Octagon Girls At UFC 243

UFC president Dana White has responded to the Melbourne Lord Mayor wanting Octagon girls banned at UFC 243.

Earlier this month, Sally Capp told The Herald Sun that she felt it was time for the UFC to move on from Octagon girls. UFC 243 will take place inside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on Oct. 5.

“It’s 2019, do we really still need scantily-clad women to wander around the middle of a fighting ring between rounds?” Lord Mayor of Melbourne Sally Capp asked Herald Sun. “Grid girls are no longer part of Formula One, walk-on girls are no longer part of professional darts — surely it’s time to move on.”

Dana White Fires Back At Sally Capp’s ‘Ridiculous’ Comments

Never one to hold his tongue, White responded to Capp’s comments when speaking to The Daily Telegraph and as expected he didn’t budge (via MMAMania.com).

“Our Octagon girls, they’re as much a part of the UFC brand as anyone, they’re ambassadors for our sport,” White told The Daily Telegraph. “So for someone who has absolutely no education whatsoever about who these girls are – about what they do, what they mean to the UFC – to start going off, it’s ridiculous.

“So you can look at any sport you like, nobody treats women better than we do. And I’d suggest these people calling on them to be banned go have a look at what these girls do with the company, the type of money they’re making. Do that and you’ll realize these girls are as important to our brand as anyone else in the company. And that’s exactly the way we treat them.”