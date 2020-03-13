Dana White Speaks On Coronavirus Impacting UFC Events

UFC president Dana White has issued a statement on the impact the coronavirus will have on future UFC events.

COVID-19 has impacted the world of sports and MMA is no exception. We’ve seen promotions cancel shows and others, such as the UFC and Bellator will be hosting empty arena events. The UFC will also be moving at least one event from the original host city to the UFC Apex.

The UFC boss took to the official YouTube account of the UFC to issue the following video statement.

“Hey everyone, UFC president Dana White here. We’ve been closely monitoring the situation with the coronavirus and its potential impact on the health and safety of UFC athletes, staff, and fans around the world. We’re moving forward with all our UFC live events but we’re gonna adapt to these unprecedented circumstances. Some of the events will be moved from the original host city to the UFC Apex here in Las Vegas and unfortunately, fans may not be allowed to attend the events.

“The events are still gonna be broadcast live on ESPN the network and on ESPN+ here in the United States. And on media partners worldwide including Combate in Brazil and UFC Fight Pass. So, you can watch the fights wherever you are on your TV, laptop, cell phone, anywhere you know the drill. And fans who had tickets to the event can get a full refund at the point of purchase. This is a very tough situation that is constantly evolving. So, we will keep you updated as best we can. We greatly appreciate your understanding and your continued support. Thank you guys very much.”

White also appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter to confirm reports of UFC Brasilia being closed to the public and UFC Columbus being moved to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He also mentioned that as of now, the UFC London event on March 21 remains unchanged.