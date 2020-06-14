Dana White Speaks On Critics Of UFC on ESPN 10 Card

UFC president Dana White has responded to those who ripped the UFC on ESPN 10 card ahead of fight night.

Headlining the event this past Saturday night (June 13) was a women’s flyweight clash between Cynthia Calvillo and Jessica Eye. Calvillo was able to knock off the number one ranked women’s 125-pounder via unanimous decision. Many fans and media members criticized the main event for not being strong enough to hold anyone’s interest.

Dana White spoke to reporters during the UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight press conference. He responded to those who ripped on last night’s card before it even began.

“Listen, 20 years. How many bad cards have we had in 20 years? I can count on one hand. Listen, not every fight is for everybody. Don’t watch this one, watch the next one. Don’t watch the next three, watch the one after. Believe me, we’ve got nothing but fights going on all this summer. So if you don’t like it, don’t watch it but everybody’s gotta jump in there and give their two cents and chime in. ‘This card sucks,’ no cards suck and if you’re a fight fan you watch all the fights.”

The upcoming UFC cards have garnered more praise. That includes the promotion’s next event set for June 20. The main event will feature a pivotal heavyweight clash between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov. In the co-main event, it’s sink or swim for Shane Burgos as he will collide with Josh Emmett.

The June 27 card will also feature a main event that has fight fans excited. Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will meet Dan Hooker. The co-headliner will see Mike Perry share the Octagon with Mickey Gall.

