Dana White Sticks Up For Max Rohskopf’s Decision To Quit At UFC on ESPN 11

UFC president Dana White isn’t about to criticize Max Rohskopf for quitting.

On Saturday night (June 20), Rohskopf took on Austin Hubbard in the first bout on the UFC on ESPN 11 card. Rohskopf’s corner, particularly Robert Drysdale, came under fire after the fighter was pushed to continue fighting despite asking to have the towel thrown in. Referee Mark Smith did his due diligence and was well aware of what was going on. He asked Rohskopf if he wanted to continue. Rohskopf said he had enough and the fight was waved off.

White is never one to hold his tongue but in this situation, he has no problem with Rohskopf’s decision to quit. He expressed his belief that anyone who criticizes Rohskopf doesn’t know what it’s like to step inside the Octagon (via MMAJunkie).

“Let me tell you what: In this (expletive) sport, if you’re done, you’re done,” White told reporters, including MMA Junkie, at the post-fight news conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. “You should absolutely be able to quit. I know that it’s frowned upon, but guess what? Anybody that would talk (expletive) about you quitting isn’t in there fighting. It’s real easy to be a critic. With what these kids do, this is a whole ‘nother level, man. … When you get here, this is a whole different level, man.”

It’s rare to see MMA fighters make the decision to quit during bouts. Usually, it’s the referee who comes to the conclusion that it’s gotten to the point of no return. It’s even rare for cornermen in MMA to throw in the towel. What Rohskopf did may have come as a surprise to MMA fans but it was likely the right call. After all, if a fighter no longer believes that victory can be achieved, the chances of winning become slim to none.