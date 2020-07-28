Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Dana White Still Not Ruling Out Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3, Hasn’t Made A Decision

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Alex Volkanovski & Max Holloway
Alex Volkanovski & Max Holloway (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

UFC president Dana White doesn’t believe booking Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 is out of the realm of possibility.

Volkanovski is 2-0 against Holloway but the rematch didn’t end without controversy. On July 11 at UFC 251, Volkanovski defeated Holloway a second time via split decision but most media members and fans thought Holloway deserved the win. Even UFC president Dana White thought two of the judges dropped the ball.

Dana White Remains Undecided On Whether Or Not To Book Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3

Speaking to ESPN, White said that with the top featherweights currently tied up, it may lead to a third bout between Volkanovski and Holloway but nothing is set in stone (via MMAJunkie).

“Well, here’s the thing,” White said. “Calvin Kattar just fought. Yair Rodriguez has a fight coming up. (Korean) ‘Zombie’ has a fight coming up. Ortega and Zabit – all of these guys are going to fight in the next couple of months here. We’ll see how that all plays out. It’s hard to not say we can give Max a rematch for that fight again – do it a third time. I think all of the fans and the media would agree with that. I don’t know for sure.”

The UFC boss went on to say that he understands why Volkanovski wouldn’t want a third fight. White said he and others can disagree with the decision until the cows come home, but the fact remains “The Great” is 2-0 over “Blessed.”

MMA News will keep you posted on what the UFC ultimately decides to do with the featherweight title picture next.

SourceMMAJunkie

