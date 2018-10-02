Dana White Still Waiting to Call-Up Greg Hardy to UFC Roster Despite Latest Win

Not only is Greg Hardy wondering when he’ll make his UFC debut but also, fight fans. Over the weekend, the former NFL player was back in action when he scored a 53 second knockout of Rasheem Jones at an XFN event in Tulsa, Oklahoma that aired on UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass.

It was another impressive performance for Hardy as the end of the fight saw him stuffing a bad takedown attempt from Jones that left him open to devastating strikes that ultimately led to the end of the fight. As a result, Hardy moves to 3-0 as a pro with a 3-0 amateur career.

He has competed twice as a pro-MMA fighter under the Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contenders Series banner, which only lasted a combined 74 seconds.

With all of the hype surrounding him or those who want to see him lose, fight fans are just waiting to see him make his promotional debut with the Las Vegas-based company.

UFC President Dana White recently went on record (transcript courtesy of MMAJunkie) by stating although he was impressed with the win, he’s still not convinced that he’s ready to compete in UFC heavyweight division.

Keep in mind that White is the same guy who thought it was a good idea to have former WWE Champion CM Punk fight not once but twice in the UFC.

“That was an impressive win,” White told the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast. “The other wins he’s had, he’s been in there with guys standing and trading, and he ended up catching them and knock them out. This one, he actually gets his back, controls the arm and starts hammer-fisting him. Very impressive. He’s a guy that we’ll continue to bring up, continue to get him fights, and we’ll make the decision when he’s finally ready to come to the UFC.”

