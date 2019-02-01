Dana White Supports Dillashaw vs. Cejudo 2 for Bantamweight Title

Don’t expect T.J. Dillashaw to move on from his lost to Henry Cejudo any time soon. Dillashaw was vocal about his feelings on the stoppage at the UFC Brooklyn post-fight press conference and has continued to make himself available for anyone who will hear him when he says that Cejudo’s victory over him was a fluke, the stoppage was poor, and that he would like to run it back. Fortunately for Dillashaw, he is not the only one who holds this opinion. In fact, his opinion is in very powerful company:

“I think that we do that fight again at 135 pounds now for the 135-pound title,” White said in an ESPN appearance recently about a Dillashaw vs. Cejudo rematch.

T.J. Dillashaw’s preference is to have the rematch take place at 125, a division whose future still remains uncertain, even after Henry Cejudo fulfilled the speculated requirements for keeping it afloat: defeating T.J. Dillashaw at UFC Brooklyn. But with both Henry Cejudo and Dana White vocalizing interest in a bout at 135, it’s fair to say the bantamweight champion is outnumbered.

One notable complication for White’s vision is that he is already on the record for saying the winner of this weekend’s UFC Fortaleza main event between Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes would receive the next title shot at bantamweight. Assuncao is currently riding a four-fight win streak while Moraes has won three consecutive bouts.

Whom do you believe should face T.J. Dillashaw for the bantamweight championship next? Henry Cejudo or the winner of Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes?