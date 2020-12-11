Dana White Takes Shot At Bellator: ‘There’s Not Much To Be Interested In’

Dana White has taken a subtle jab at Bellator.

For quite some time now, the consensus has been that Bellator is the second-best promotion in the world and the UFC’s biggest competitor. However, White doesn’t think Bellator is the biggest competitor for the UFC. Instead, he thinks there are much better promotions around the world that are better than Bellator.

“Really, if you look at Bellator, there’s not much to be interested in,” White said to TSN. “There’s much better promotions all over the world that are actually dealing in up-and-coming talent. There’s lots of great shows to watch all over the world. All you (media) talk about are two, when there are plenty of other places.”

Although in North American the big three is UFC, Bellator and PFL, overseas, promotions like KSW, ONE Championship and RIZIN are massive. So, White does have a point there are good promotions all over the world.

Yet, there is quite a bit in Bellator to be interested in, like Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima earlier this year and the grand prix’s the do. However, White remains focused on the UFC.