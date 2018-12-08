Dana White Talks Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Moving To UFC on ESPN+ 1

Recently, UFC President Dana White was asked about having Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw moved to the UFC on ESPN+ 1 card. Cejudo will be making his first career flyweight title defense against the bantamweight champion. Initially, the fight was scheduled to go down on UFC 233. However, the UFC wanted to make a good impression on their new broadcast partner, thus prompting the decision to move the fight (via MMA Junkie):

“We did it last time when we launched, too,” White said.

White is referring to the Cain Velasquez vs. Junior dos Santos UFC heavyweight title fight that aired on the UFC’s debut on FOX in 2011. With Cejudo vs. Dillashaw being moved one week early, this gives Dillashaw one less week to make weight. This will be the bantamweight champion’s first time cutting down to flyweight.

When White was asked about this, the UFC boss said he’s not too worried about it, as he knows Dillashaw is a professional and will do what he has to in order to make weight:

“I don’t worry about a lot of that stuff,” White said. “These guys are professionals. Dillashaw has been around for a long time and knows what he’s doing.”

What do you think about Cejudo vs. Dillashaw moving to ESPN+ 1?