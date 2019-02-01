Dana White Confirms Talks With Conor McGregor Have Begun

Now that his punishment has been revealed, Conor McGregor’s fighting future has a bit more clarity.

McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov were involved in a UFC 229 brawl following their main event clash. Both men were handed punishments by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). McGregor received a six-month suspension retroactive to Oct. 6 and a $50,000 fine. McGregor can return as soon as April, but don’t expect to see him compete that month.

UFC Begins Talks With Conor McGregor

UFC president Dana White had made it clear that nothing would be discussed with McGregor until his punishment was handed out. During the UFC 235 press conference, White revealed that talks have begun (via Damon Martin):

“We’ve started to talk to McGregor. He’s got less of a suspension. No, he wouldn’t fight in April. I don’t know, that’s what we’re trying to figure out.”

While nothing has been confirmed, White certainly doesn’t sound opposed to the idea of McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone. In fact, before McGregor’s suspension White said he likes the fight and it could happen if the fans want it. Cerrone has been calling for a fight with McGregor since his submission win over Mike Perry, but it was his TKO thrashing of Alex Hernandez that caught the attention of the “Notorious” one. After that bout, McGregor said he’d fight “Cowboy.”

While McGregor is known for his brash personality, it appears there’d be no beef if the match-up with Cerrone comes to fruition. In fact, Cerrone proposed drinking McGregor’s Proper No. 12 Whiskey and bringing Budweiser along for the press conference. McGregor liked the sound of that.

