Dana White Talks Giving Dustin Jacoby Another UFC Opportunity

UFC president Dana White has detailed his decision to give Dustin Jacoby another contract.

Jacoby competed in the return of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. He took on Ty Flores in the main event. Jacoby won the fight via unanimous decision. He had been with the UFC previously and earned another contract by the end of the night.

Dana White Explains Why He Signed Dustin Jacoby Again

Jacoby may have not gotten the finish but White knows he’s more technically sound than other fighters. He spoke to reporters on giving Jacoby another crack at the UFC (via BJPenn.com).

“He’s 32 years old, he fought like a dog, he’s definitely exciting, he’s not boring, he’s not trying to hold on and look for an easy win. He kept throwing, he’s obviously a very technical fighter, and he fought a durable (Flores) — it probably should have been stoped in the second round, I don’t want to go beating up the officials like it sounds like all we’ve been doing lately — but it probably should have been stopped in the second round. He’s 32 years old, I’m going to giving him a chance. I said ‘F*ck it.’ when I was talking to Laura, I was like, ‘I’m going to give the kid a shot.’”

Joining Jacoby in earning UFC contracts were Jordan Leavitt and Uros Medic. Leavitt pulled off a submission win over Luke Flores, while Medic ran through Mikey Gonzalez for the first-round TKO.

Jacoby hadn’t competed in MMA since June 2019. He’s only had two MMA fights in just over the past five years. That’s because Jacoby had shifted his focus to kickboxing.