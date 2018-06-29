Dana White Teases ‘Ballsy Move’ For Zuffa Boxing Soon

UFC President Dana White is getting ready to make a real ‘ballsy move’ with Zuffa boxing pretty soon.

The UFC boss spoke to Mario Lopez on the ON With Mario show and went in depth about his hopes for the venture. White admits that he’s still trying to figure everything out about the world of boxing promotion, but also said he’s set to make a “real ballsy move” that he’ll announce very soon (via Bloody Elbow):

“It’s so broken and so fragmented,” White said. “It’s just, how do you do it? I’m still poking around figuring out how do I do this? How do I get into this and make it work. First of all if I sign a couple of guys, which I could do, I could go out and sign a couple of big stars — who they gonna fight?

“In my world, I have 550 fighters under contract, so I can make any fight I want to make. You have to have a deep roster to make great fights. So I wouldn’t have a deep roster right out the gates. I’m still poking around. You’re gonna see, coming up here soon I’m going to make a real ballsy move here pretty soon. We’ll see how it pans out.”

White also expressed his displeasure with boxers playing it safe after making it big and becoming stars – as opposed to the UFC:

“I just think that when you get guys in boxing that become huge superstars, it’s almost like they don’t want to fight anymore,” he said. “Whether it’s not engaging in the ring, and trying to do just enough to win and just enough to not lose and you don’t see that in the UFC, man. When these guys come to fight, they come to fight. We stack the card, and I think we put on the best live event in all of sports.”

