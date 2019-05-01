Dana White Teases Zuffa Boxing News In Photo With Eddie Hearn

UFC President Dana White teases some Zuffa boxing news possibly coming soon after being photographed with Eddie Hearn.

UFC President Dana White has been teasing making some Zuffa boxing moves very soon. However, could any of those moves include English boxing promoter Eddie Hearn? White and Hearn were recently photographed together in Las Vegas inside the UFC’s Performance Institute.

White posted the following photo, captioning it with “Uh Oh!!!!!!!!”

Hearn posted a similar photo on his own Twitter, using an interesting caption as well:

It remains to be seen if the two promoters are simply having fun with fight fans, or are legitimately in business together. Hearn is currently in Las Vegas to promote this weekend’s middleweight title bout between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs. The pair will unify their middleweight belts inside the T-Mobile Arena Saturday night.

Hearn represents Jacobs, as well as several other well-known boxing stars such as heavyweight king Anthony Joshua, Amir Khan, Kell Brook, Oleksandr Usyk, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Maurice Hooker, and Callum Smith.

What do you make of White and Hearn being photographed together?