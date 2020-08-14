Friday, August 14, 2020

Dana White Theorizes Why Conor McGregor Is Still On UFC Rankings

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Conor McGregor Dana White
Conor McGregor & Dana White (Photo: Fernando Quiles Jr./MMA News)

UFC president Dana White has a theory as to why Conor McGregor remains on the UFC rankings.

McGregor has claimed to be retired from MMA competition. Despite this and having last competed as a welterweight back in January, McGregor is the number four-ranked UFC lightweight. McGregor hasn’t competed at 155 pounds since his Sept. 2018 submission loss to current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dana White Talks Conor McGregor’s Place In UFC Rankings

White spoke to The Schmo and shared his theory as to why McGregor remains on the rankings, yet Henry Cejudo was out in short order (h/t BJPenn.com).

“That’s a very good point,” White said. “I don’t know the answer to this, but Cejudo probably dropped out of the USADA testing pool and Conor’s probably still in it.”

As mentioned, McGregor hasn’t competed since Jan. 2020. He earned a first-round TKO victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. The bout only lasted 40 seconds.

McGregor appeared eager to get back inside the Octagon. He wasn’t interested in waiting for a lightweight title bout and teased fighting in March. The “Notorious” one decided to retire instead, citing a lack of enticing options and the UFC’s decision to push back the lightweight title unification bout between Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje to the fall.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceBJPenn.com

Trending Articles

MMA

WATCH: Fighter Suffers Disgusting Arm Break At Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

Joe Pyfer didn't envision his bout with Dustin Stoltzfus ending the way that it did. On the 28th edition...
Read more
MMA

Video: UFC Boss Dana White Reacts To Horrifying Arm Break During Fight

UFC president Dana White had a priceless reaction to a nasty arm dislocation. On the 28th edition of Dana...
Read more
MMA

Marlon Vera Responds To Sean O’Malley Dyeing Hair In Colors Of Ecuadorian Flag

Marlon Vera says he is unfazed by Sean O'Malley's mind games. Vera is scheduled to share the Octagon with...
Read more
MMA

UFC 252 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Official, Two Fighters Miss

UPDATE: The UFC 252 weigh-ins are done and the main event title fight is official. Herbert Burns missed weight by 3.5 pounds....
Read more
MMA

Chris Weidman Says Luke Rockhold Will Have To Work To Fight Him Again

Chris Weidman isn't interested in a rematch with Luke Rockhold right now. Weidman is coming off a unanimous decision...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Daniel Cormier Says Retiring As UFC Champion Puts Him Alongside Michael Jordan & Peyton Manning

Daniel Cormier knows the significance of walking out on top. Cormier plans to retire from MMA competition after his...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Theorizes Why Conor McGregor Is Still On UFC Rankings

UFC president Dana White has a theory as to why Conor McGregor remains on the UFC rankings. McGregor has...
Read more
MMA

Video: UFC 252 Fighter Staredowns Including Stipe Miocic & Daniel Cormier

The pre-fight UFC 252 staredowns are in the books. Earlier today (Aug. 14), the UFC held weigh-ins for its next...
Read more
Editorials

UFC 252 Predictions: Miocic vs. Cormier

UFC 252 is upon us. The event will be held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada tomorrow...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Isn’t Buying UFC 252 Being Daniel Cormier’s Last Fight

UFC president Dana White isn't convinced that Daniel Cormier's final bout will be on Aug. 15. Cormier is set...
Read more
MMA

UFC 252 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Official, Two Fighters Miss

UPDATE: The UFC 252 weigh-ins are done and the main event title fight is official. Herbert Burns missed weight by 3.5 pounds....
Read more
Bellator

Flyweight Prospect Valerie Loureda Signs New Bellator Contract

Valerie Loureda is sticking with Bellator. Bellator sent out a press release revealing that Loureda has signed a new...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Says Travel Issues Are Keeping Khamzat Chimaev From Fighting Sooner

UFC president Dana White wanted another quick turnaround for Khamzat Chimaev but it hasn't been as easy as he hoped.
Read more
MMA

Robert Whittaker Doesn’t See Khabib Nurmagomedov Ever Losing

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker doesn't believe Khabib Nurmagomedov will ever be beaten inside the Octagon. Nurmagomedov has...
Read more
MMA

Marlon Vera Responds To Sean O’Malley Dyeing Hair In Colors Of Ecuadorian Flag

Marlon Vera says he is unfazed by Sean O'Malley's mind games. Vera is scheduled to share the Octagon with...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Says Daniel Cormier’s Exit Could Match GSP’s With UFC 252 Win

UFC president Dana White believes Daniel Cormier would be tied with Georges St-Pierre for the best MMA exit if he emerges victorious...
Read more
MMA

UFC Vegas 6 Medical Suspensions Revealed

The UFC Vegas 6 medical suspensions are in. The event took place on Aug. 8. UFC Vegas 6 was...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube