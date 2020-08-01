Dana White Thinks Conor McGregor Return Makes Sense ‘At The Right Time’

UFC president Dana White feels Conor McGregor could be waiting for the right time before stepping back inside the Octagon.

McGregor has claimed to be retired from MMA competition. Many aren’t sold as this isn’t the first time the “Notorious” one has said he was hanging up his gloves only to return to action. Whether or not this retirement will stick remains to be seen but the lack of crowds could explain why McGregor isn’t feeling the itch to return immediately.

Dana White Says Conor McGregor Could Return At The ‘Right Time’

White spoke to CNN and discussed the possibility of Conor McGregor making his return once the coronavirus pandemic diminishes.

“Listen, it makes a lot of sense for him to come back at the right time,” explains White.”I don’t know when the right time is yet. I’m trying to get to January 1. That’s my goal this year, is to get to January 1 without anything blowing up anymore this year in 2020. I can’t wait for 2020 to be gone. This will go down as the worst year in history, ever.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since January. He took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight clash. This served as the main event of UFC 246 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor earned the TKO victory in just 40 seconds.

The “Notorious” one has been adamant about wanting a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Once he saw that the lightweight title picture would be held up until the fall, McGregor decided to retire. Many expect him to resurface after Nurmagomedov fights interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout on Oct. 24.

McGregor fought Nurmagomedov back in Oct. 2018. The “Notorious” one lost the bout via submission in the fourth round. There is still bad blood between the two.