Dana White Thinks Extra Weight Cut Hurt Tony Ferguson’s UFC 249 Performance

UFC president Dana White believes Tony Ferguson may be regretting undergoing two weight cuts before UFC 249.

Ferguson was vying to become a two-time interim UFC lightweight champion this past Saturday night (May 9). To do so, he needed to get past Justin Gaethje. “El Cucuy” simply got beat to the punch throughout the fight. Gaethje ended up stopping Ferguson in the fifth round via TKO.

Dana White Feels Extra Weight Cut Hurt Ferguson’s Performance

UFC 249 was initially set to take place on April 18 before being pushed back to May 9. Ferguson ended up cutting weight before he had to just to prove he was ready for the original date. He ended up having to make weight again on May 8.

Speaking to reporters during the UFC 249 post-fight presser, White expressed his belief that the extra weight cut hurt Ferguson’s performance (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I don’t want to take anything away from Gaethje, because he fought an incredible fight,” White said at the UFC 249 post-fight press conference. “But I thought Tony looked off tonight. I thought he looked slow, and I would have to imagine that cutting weight twice in a month will affect you. So I don’t know if that’s it or what.

“The guy isn’t human. He’s got a chin. Nobody takes Gaethje’s punches like that – nobody I’ve seen since I’ve been watching Gaethje fight. But this kid did.”

It’ll be back to the drawing board for Ferguson. The loss to Gaethje means “El Cucuy’s” 12-fight winning streak has been snapped. He hadn’t lost a fight since May 2012.

As for Gaethje, he’s due for a title unification bout against main champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” has said that he can return as early as July.

Do you think the extra weight cut impacted Tony Ferguson’s performance at UFC 249?