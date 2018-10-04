Dana White Thinks Conor McGregor’s Whiskey Will Make Him “A Billion Dollars”

Conor McGregor is in the whiskey business. “The Notorious” will return this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018) to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman is challenging for the lightweight title he never lost and was stripped of earlier this year.

When he made his return at the first UFC 229 press conference over a week ago, McGregor showed off his brand new whiskey. In fact, he revealed that his whiskey, “Proper 12,” will be an official sponsor of UFC 229. It will be featured on the canvas of the Octagon this weekend.

UFC President Dana White was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports. When the discussion of McGregor’s paycheck came up, White said he doesn’t need to worry about it. White believes the Irishman’s whiskey will make him a billionaire down the road (via MMA Mania):

”The last thing he needs to worry about is his check,” White said. “The whiskey thing is probably going to make this kid a billion dollars. They can’t keep his Proper 12 whiskey, they can’t keep it off the shelves. It’s flying off the shelves. All the casinos around here are not only serving it, selling it. He’s killing it and good for him.”