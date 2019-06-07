Dana White: Tony Ferguson Was Evaluated Before UFC 238

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White says that Tony Ferguson was indeed medically evaluated.

Ferguson will compete tomorrow night (June 8) at UFC 238 against Donald Cerrone. Both men made weight ahead of their lightweight tilt. There were concerns about Ferguson’s state after news broke of his personal issues. White said that Ferguson would have to be medically evaluated before stepping back inside the Octagon.

Dana White Confirms Tony Ferguson Was Evaluated

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White said the UFC felt comfortable with Ferguson’s return after “El Cucuy” was evaluated by doctors:

“Obviously we know he went through a lot of doctors and he’s done all the right things it takes to make us feel comfortable that he’s good to go. And we got together in Vegas. We sat down, we talked a while. I’m in a really good place with Tony Ferguson fighting. And like I say, if your personal life isn’t in order there’s no way your professional can be in order. He got his stuff together and it’s all good.”

When asked if he felt Ferguson is good to go, White had a positive response:

“Absolutely. Listen, first and foremost as long as the doctors say he’s okay then I sit down and talk to him. [He] looks good to me.”

Ferguson has made it clear that he isn’t fond of White and even said that the UFC boss himself should be evaluated.