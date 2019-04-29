Dana White: Tony Ferguson Is Still Not Ready To Go

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White says Tony Ferguson needs some more time before he can return to the Octagon.

Ferguson was last seen in action back in Oct. 2018. He earned a TKO victory over Anthony Pettis. While Ferguson seemed destined for a lightweight title opportunity next, personal issues derailed those plans. Ferguson’s wife filed a restraining order on “El Cucuy” in order to get him the help that he needed as police had to be called to their home several times due to erratic behavior. The restraining order case has since been dropped.

White Says Ferguson Is Not Ready To Go

Earlier this month, White said that doctors must evaluate Ferguson before he can have another fight:

“I don’t know if Tony’s ready to fight, I don’t know if that’s absolutely accurate. We haven’t had anybody evaluate him yet.”

Ferguson countered this claim on Twitter by saying he was offered a fight:

“I was offered a fight last week before [UFC 236]. Guess who? That means I don’t need additional clearance. Bring it on.”

During the UFC Fort Lauderdale post-fight press conference, White said that Ferguson still isn’t ready to compete. White noted that if Ferguson was cleared, then he’d be trying to book him for a bout. MMA News will continue to provide updates on Ferguson’s fighting future.