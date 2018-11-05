Dana White Claims Trading For Ben Askren Was His Idea

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White says that trading for Ben Askren was an idea he came up with.

The mixed martial arts community was set ablaze when a historic trade was revealed. Askren was sent to the UFC from ONE Championship. In exchange, ONE received Demetrious Johnson. Besides the fact that trades in MMA are unprecedented, many were surprised Askren signed with the UFC due to his hostile past with White.

Dana White Says The Ben Askren Trade Was His Doing

During the UFC 230 post-fight press conference, White said that he is responsible for the trade (via BJPenn.com):

“We just talked. This guy thinks I hate him. If I hated you…I’m the one that came up with this deal, this was my idea. Why would I do this if I hated you so bad and didn’t want you to be here? It makes no sense. I didn’t know that he was blocked on Twitter. It wasn’t my first priority. I’ve been doing some s**t. But yes, I had my girl that does it unblock him on Twitter.”

Askren’s UFC debut has not been determined. “Funky” has been calling out many welterweights names but the one that has popped up the most is Darren Till. “The Gorilla” is coming off a submission loss to reigning UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Askren is a longtime friend and training partner of Woodley. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Askren.

Do you think the differences between Dana White and Ben Askren are truly settled?