Dana White Shuts Down Claims That UFC Denied Tyron Woodley A Fight In February

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White isn’t done criticizing his welterweight champion.

Woodley was last seen in action back in September. He earned a second-round submission victory over Darren Till in the main event of UFC 228. Many expected Woodley’s next title defense to be against Colby Covington, but the 170-pound title picture is in limbo as White isn’t thrilled with “The Chosen One” and “Chaos.”

Dana White Denies Declining Woodley’s Request For February Fight

During a recent media scrum, White went into a rant on attempting to get Woodley back inside the Octagon (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He just came out on his real job, TMZ, and said that he was looking for February or something like that, and we said no. We didn’t say no. When Tyron Woodley wants to fight we don’t say no. So that wasn’t true, and if you notice TMZ took that clip down because that wasn’t true. It was absolutely not true, and they took it down. What’s going to happen now are these interviews are going to come out, and he’s going to get all pissed off, ‘This guy doesn’t respect me, and he doesn’t do this and that,’ and all that (expletive). That’s what’s going to happen now, and me and Woodley are going to go at it again, and then we’ll see when the guy ends up fighting.”

Woodley is recovering from hand surgery, but White appears to have heard that “The Chosen One” can fight next month. The UFC president recently hinted at having another interim title bout in the 170-pound weight class.

