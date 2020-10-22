Dana White: “Tyron Woodley’s The Hardest Kid I’ve Ever Dealt With”

UFC President Dana White has had to deal with plenty of unique personalities throughout his time in MMA. According to comments he made recently to TSN, however, the most difficult fighter he’s ever had to deal with is former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley.

“I would say the hardest kid that I ever dealt with, and everybody thinks that I don’t like him, it has to be (Tyron) Woodley. Woodley’s the hardest kid I’ve ever dealt with. I look at what he could have done and what he should have done,” White said to TSN.

White would continue to say that Woodley has the whole package. There is always something other than fighting going on with him, however.

“Good looking kid, physique, the whole thing, becomes a world champion, has that knockout power, has all the tools and everything else, but it’s just always pulling teeth with him and it’s always about something else other than the fight,” White continued.

Woodley has lost 3 straight fights. He dropped the welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. Woodley followed that up by dropping a decision to Gilbert Burns in May and then losing to Colby Covington last month. His 4 successful defences of the welterweight belt has him tied for 3rd all-time in the division with Pat Miletech. Only Georges St. Pierre and Matt Hughes defended the title more than 4 times.