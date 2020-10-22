Friday, October 23, 2020

Dana White: “Tyron Woodley’s The Hardest Kid I’ve Ever Dealt With”

By Ian Carey
Tyron Woodley
Tyron Woodley (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

UFC President Dana White has had to deal with plenty of unique personalities throughout his time in MMA. According to comments he made recently to TSN, however, the most difficult fighter he’s ever had to deal with is former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley.

“I would say the hardest kid that I ever dealt with, and everybody thinks that I don’t like him, it has to be (Tyron) Woodley. Woodley’s the hardest kid I’ve ever dealt with. I look at what he could have done and what he should have done,” White said to TSN.

White would continue to say that Woodley has the whole package. There is always something other than fighting going on with him, however.

“Good looking kid, physique, the whole thing, becomes a world champion, has that knockout power, has all the tools and everything else, but it’s just always pulling teeth with him and it’s always about something else other than the fight,” White continued.

Woodley has lost 3 straight fights. He dropped the welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. Woodley followed that up by dropping a decision to Gilbert Burns in May and then losing to Colby Covington last month. His 4 successful defences of the welterweight belt has him tied for 3rd all-time in the division with Pat Miletech. Only Georges St. Pierre and Matt Hughes defended the title more than 4 times.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

Editorials

UFC 254 Predictions: Khabib vs. Gaethje

Fortunately for us all, we will have to wait less than usual for this pay per view to kick off, as the...
Read more
UFC

UFC 254 Weigh-In Results: Khabib/Gaethje Showdown Official

The UFC 254 weigh-ins are complete, and the main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje is official! Also...
Read more
Interviews

Jonathan Martinez Hopes Thomas Almeida Win Gets Him Credit He Deserves, Calls For Luke Sanders Fight

Jonathan Martinez immediately jumped at the chance to fight Thomas Almeida. At UFC Fight Island 6, Martinez stepped up...
Read more
UFC

Walt Harris Admits He’s In A Better Place Emotionally Ahead Of UFC 254 Fight Compared To May Return

Walt Harris knows he's emotionally ready to fight again compared to when he fought in May. In May, Harris...
Read more
UFC

Marlon Moraes Gets Quick Return, Set To Take On Rob Font In December

Despite losing to Cory Sandhagen, Marlon Moraes wanted to get a quick turnaround and he got his wish. Moraes...
Read more
UFC

Tony Ferguson Confident He Will Eventually Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson is confident he and Khabib Nurmagomedov will eventually fight. For years now, Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have been...
Read more
UFC

Chase Sherman Suspended 9-Months For Failed Drug Test

UFC heavyweight Chase Sherman has accepted a 9-month suspension from USADA for a failed drug test taken in May. Sherman tested positive...
Read more
UFC

Dana White: “Tyron Woodley’s The Hardest Kid I’ve Ever Dealt With”

UFC President Dana White has had to deal with plenty of unique personalities throughout his time in MMA. According to comments he...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube