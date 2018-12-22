Dana White Says UFC Hosts The Best Live Events In Sports

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White believes the promotion plays host to the best live events in sports.

The UFC is gearing up for a big change in 2019. The promotion is moving away from FOX and will be featured on the world leader in sports, ESPN. It’s a far cry from the days when the UFC had problems finding a state that would allow them to host events. Now, the UFC has brought mixed martial arts to heights many thought wouldn’t be possible.

Dana White Speaks On UFC Live Events

The UFC has only been around for 25 years, and White has been a part of it for 18 of those years. During his appearance on the Barstool Sports podcast, White expressed his belief that the UFC has already surpassed other sports when it comes to the live event experience (via BJPenn.com):

“I know this sounds completely arrogant but we’re the best live event in all of sports. People who go to NFL games, college football, basketball, all this stuff, there’s nothing like going to a UFC event. A UFC event live is ridiculous. In the 18-year history of this company, I’ve never had a television executive, a sponsor, whatever it might be, come to an event and leave going ‘I don’t ever want to come to one of these again.’”

Have you been to a UFC event live and if so, can you think of any other sporting event that tops it?