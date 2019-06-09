Dana White Confirms UFC Men’s Flyweight Division Is Staying

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White says the men’s flyweight division is here to stay.

Last night (June 8), flyweight champion Henry Cejudo took on Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight gold. After Moraes showcased crisp striking in the opening frame, Cejudo went after “Magic” in the second stanza and began to find success. Moraes, who slowed down significantly at this point, was stopped via TKO in the third round. Cejudo is the fourth “champ-champ” in UFC history.

UFC Men’s Flyweight Division Sticking Around

There’s was a lot of uncertainty over the UFC men’s flyweight division. Many 125-pounders were cut and some of them were even ranked. The division doesn’t even have 15 ranked fighters at the moment. White finally put those concerns to rest during the UFC 238 post-fight press conference (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Obviously him winning had a lot to do with the division. Did I say it’s going away? Did I say it’s leaving? I haven’t even talked about that division in months. Yes, it is confirmed (it’s sticking around).”

The next pivotal men’s flyweight bout will take place on June 29 at UFC Minneapolis. Joseph Benavidez, the last man to defeat Cejudo, will go one-on-one with Jussier Formiga.