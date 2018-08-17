Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White doesn’t care to see Georges St-Pierre compete for the lightweight title.

St-Pierre was last seen in action back in Nov. 2017. He challenged Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title. “Rush” captured the gold via third-round submission. It was St-Pierre’s first fight in four years. He vacated his championship the following month.

Dana White: I’m Not Interested in GSP vs. Khabib-McGregor Winner

St-Pierre has expressed interest in fighting the winner of the Oct. 6 lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Speaking to BBC, White wasn’t enamored with the idea (via MMANYTT.com):

“I’m not interested in it. I’m not interested in that fight. I’m interested in Georges St-Pierre coming back at 170 [pounds]. Not at 155 pounds. I don’t know. He’s not too excited about fighting or defending his title or anything like that. I don’t know if he’ll ever fight again. I’m not interested in that fight. He knows that and I’ve told him many times. He was the 170-pound champion, he moved up to 185 pounds to take on Michael Bisping and put in his agreement that he would absolutely defend the title at 185 and then just dumped the title. I’m not interested. Georges St-Pierre is looking for one off fights where he can make a lot of money, which it’s smart, that’s what he should do but we’re not interested in that.”

White initially wanted to book St-Pierre vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 227 earlier this month. Since St-Pierre turned down the fight, it appears White is playing a bit of hard ball. Throw in the fact that St-Pierre vacated the middleweight title despite promising to defend it and White isn’t exactly thrilled with “Rush.” Time will tell if/when GSP will make his return to the Octagon.

Do you think Dana White will cave and book Georges St-Pierre against the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor?