Dana White Unsure if Conor McGregor Will Be The Same Again

Yesterday, it was reported that Dana White believed that a future bout between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is likely to take place in 2019, provided “everything goes right.” With Nurmagomedov likely to be making his next title defense against Tony Ferguson, that would mean that Conor McGregor would have to win another fight for him to earn a rematch with Khabib, should “The Eagle” lay waste to Tony Ferguson. In an appearance on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed last week, Dana White did not sound convinced that we will ever see the same Conor McGregor again:

“I hope so,” White responded when asked if we would see the Conor McGregor of old again. “When this guy buckles down and focuses, he does amazing things. So one of the things that screws up fighting, and bands, and all kinds of other things is a lot of money. So this kid has made a lot of money just from fighting. Now, he’s got his Notorious whiskey. He’s killing it. He’s doing very well.”

Conor McGregor’s 2019 future remains in doubt with his Nevada State Athletic Commission sanction still pending after a continuance was granted last month for the hearing. Additionally, Conor McGregor is dealing with a lawsuit from fellow UFC fighter Michael Chiesa as well as other distractions outside of the cage. But one thing Dana White doesn’t doubt is the fighter Conor McGregor is at heart:

“Conor McGregor is a real fighter to the core,” White said. “I mean, this guy is a real fighter. We’ll see what happens. You know, he’s still dealing with a lot of personal stuff, which money brings, too. Money brings a lot of problems: personal, and professional, and everything else. So once he gets all that cleared up, we’ll see what happens.”

Do you believe we will ever see the old Conor McGregor again? Has he ever changed?