Dana White Unsure Of Chris Weidman’s Future Following UFC Boston

Chris Weidman’s light heavyweight debut didn’t go the way he hoped and Dana White is now questioning the “All-American’s” fighting future.

Last night (Oct. 18), Weidman took on Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC Boston. The action took place inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Reyes earned a first-round TKO victory. Weidman has now gone 1-5 in his last six outings.

Dana White Mulls Over Chris Weidman’s Fighting Future

During the UFC Boston post-fight press conference, White discussed what could be next for Weidman (via MMAJunkie.com).

“What he said tonight didn’t sound to me like he is considering retirement,” White told reporters at the post-event news conference. “So it’s a conversation he and I definitely need to have. This was his move up to light heavyweight, which obviously didn’t go well for him. So maybe he goes back down to middleweight or he thinks about maybe retiring.”

Weidman’s rough stretch is a far cry from his undefeated run at 185 pounds. The “All-American” once held the UFC middleweight title and scored two finishes over Anderson Silva. He had three successful title defenses before being stopped by Luke Rockhold. Since that loss, he has only had one victory and that was back in July 2017.